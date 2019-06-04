Blair Rashad Randy John, 28, also found dead this evening in Italy.

BP BREAKING| Italian police have now confirmed a second body has been retrieved from the Po River near the Isabella Bridge where they earlier found Bahamian diplomat student 29-year-old Alrae Ramsey Tuesday evening.

Detectives now tell us that the second missing man is also a Bahamian. We can confirm he is a graduate of St. AUGUSTINES COLLEGE (SAC) right here in News Providence.



Police have retrieved the body of Bahamian student Blair Rashad Randy John.

The 28-year old John was filed in a missing report along with Ramsey. The last communication from the pair, according to relatives, was last week Thursday.

John, you should know, had attended St. Mary’s University in Canada and was studying in the UK.

BP has dispatched agents to the area to explore why the men were really in Italy, and how their lives came to a sudden and untimely end. The Italians again? What is this?

