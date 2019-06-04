Minister a no-show National Youth Leader’s Certification Graduation Ceremony – Dey don’t believe in young people!

Minister Lanisha Rolle failed to show her support for young people! WHAT IS THIS?

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture held its National Youth Leader’s Certification Graduation Ceremony, May 30, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, officially addressed by Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Under Secretary (Actg.) Mrs. Renee Bullard.

Of the promising graduates, Valedictorian was Bethany Cooper Smith; Achieving Best Exam Scores – Female, Maria Brown; and Best Exam Scores – Male, Fred Jean. The objective of the Youth Leaders Certification Programme is to provide formal training of youth leaders to the standards established by the Ministry.

It also aims to encourage leaders to further their education in this community endeavour to become more effective role models and advisors for their peers. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)

PARENTS DISAPPOINTED BUT HAPPY MINISTER WAS A NO-SHOW BECAUSE THEY REFUSED TO STAND!