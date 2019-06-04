Two Hyatt Executives escorted off the property at Baha Mar – WHAT JUST HAPPENED?

Grand Hyatt at Baha Mar

NASSAU| Baha Mar wastes no time tolerating anyone who goes against its agreements with the government and last week was a classic case.

The mega resort proved this by sacking two of its top executives and had both top staff escorted off the property.

Adreena Martin, Director of Human Resources at the Grand Hyatt property, and Assistant Director, Melissa Canda, were both escorted off the Bahamar property more than a week ago.

The pair attempted to make sweeping changes to the Baha Mar Academy style of doing business with hires.

Martin was stationed at the Hyatt Corp in Chicago, Illinois before being assigned in the Bahamas. Could this mean that the brand could soon change at Baha Mar? We shall watch and see.

We report yinner decide!