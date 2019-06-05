Another Prison Officer has been found dead inside his home Tuesday evening….

Sgt. Kevin Miller

NASSAU| A second prison officer in a matter of weeks now, and brother of a sitting FNM MP, was found dead inside his home Tuesday evening.

BP with sadness reports the sudden passing of Prison Officer Kevin Miller, brother of Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller.

Miller was found dead inside his home this evening after suffering a stroke.

Just on April 30th this year prison officer Cpl Sheron Murphy was found dead in his home which appears to be a pattern.

BP sends our deepest condolences to the Miller family of Green Castle Eleuthera and MP Miller.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord! Amen…