An early morning fire has claimed the life of residents on Grand Bahama…

FREEPORT| Police on Grand Bahama are investigating the circumstances surrounding the cause of a building fire that has claim the life of its occupant(s).

BP reports that on Wednesday 5th June 2019 shortly after 3:00am, officers of the Fire Department were called to a home in the Emerald Bay area that was completely engulfed in flames.

Officers extinguished the flames and discovered human remains in the ashes.

At present officers are still actively on scene and are continuing the investigation into this matter.

Police have not confirmed yet the identities of any of the victims, their ages or how many human remains were found (Lord what is dis?).

BP reporting from Grand Bahama at the scene of another tragic incident.

We report yinner decide!