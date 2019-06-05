Meet the Experienced, Global Minds like Mr. Scott Godet a Director at Investar

Don’t forget fund subscriptions are now available! Sign up here:https://ivstar.com

Mr. Scott Godet – Director

NASSAU| Mr. Scott Godet is a businessman involved in the manufacturing and real estate sectors. As a property developer, he is the owner of a number of commercial properties that are under long-term lease to the Government, as well as other residential rental properties.

With a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and the expertise of a mentor and family friend, Mr. Godet founded Scottdale Bedding in 1993. He is committed to aligning the company with the top international bedding brands to supply high quality products and the best customer service in the industry. Scott is also the entrepreneur behind National Fence Company, specializing in the fabrication and installation of both commercial and industrial fences.

Mr. Godet is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business Management.

