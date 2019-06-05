Mr Brian Moree set to be sworn-in as Chief Justice next Wednesday!

Mr. Brian Moree

NASSAU| The Cabinet Office has now confirmed in writing what only Bahamas Press knew from January that Mr. BRIAN Moree shall be sworn-in as the Chief Justice of the Bahamas next Wednesday.

The Cabinet statement reads:

In accordance with Article 94 (1) of the Constitution of The Bahamas, Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert A. Minnis, ON, after consultation with the Leader of the Opposition, has advised Her Excellency the Governor General, the Most Hon. Dame Marguerite Pindling, ON, GCMG, to appoint Mr. Brian M. Moree, QC, as Chief Justice of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas with effect from 12 June 2019.

Mr. Moree is a senior partner of McKinney, Bancroft and Hughes, Counsel and Attorneys-at-Law, Nassau. He has served in the Judiciary in various capacities since his admission to The Bahamas Bar in 1979. Mr. Moree has also served on various boards, committees and commissions.

5 June 2019

CABINET OFFICE

Commonwealth of The Bahamas

