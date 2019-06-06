Meet the Experienced, Global Minds like Mr. DIRK SIMMONS a Director at Investar

Don’t forget fund subscriptions are now available! Sign up here:https://ivstar.com

DIRK SIMMONS, LL.B (HONS.), CFA, CPA – Director

NASSAU| Mr. Dirk Simmons has extensive academic credentials with strong professional competence, knowledge and experience in variety of disciplines including accounting, banking, investments, law, compliance and financial regulation.

Mr. Simmons’s vast educational background includes a LL.B (Hons.) Law degree, CPA designation, CFA designation, Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, the London Associate Charter Institute of Bankers Professional Diploma and the International Compliance Association Specialist Certificate in Money Laundering.

Mr. Simmons joined PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) in 1993 where he served as Lead Manager in accounting, auditing, consulting and business advisory services. In his capacity Mr. Simmons specialized in designing, formulating and auditing accounting and internal control systems, preparing financial statements and reports in accordance with GAAP and generating strategic, operational, compliance and regulatory solutions and recommendations for PWC clients in multiple industries that set the standard as industry best practice while improving client profitability, processes and competitive advantage.

In 2000, Mr. Simmons Joined Citco Fund Services as Vice President of Operations & Regulatory Compliance. He later became Assistant Managing Director and a member of the Board of Directors before becoming Managing Director in 2009. As Managing Director, Mr. Simmons was directly responsible for the strategic, operational, management and regulatory oversight and leadership of the Bahamas office.

Mr. Simmons joined Playtech Systems Limited in 2015 and currently holds the position of Director and Chief Financial Officer.

