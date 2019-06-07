Police officer discovered dead inside his home in Eight Mile Rock

R/Sgt 303 Oral Jones

BP BREAKING| As the weekend begins, Bahamas Press is reporting that another police officer in the community of Eight Mile Rock has been found dead in his home. This is the second police officer to be discovered dead in days.

R/Sgt 303 Oral Jones passed away suddenly on Thursday afternoon. Some believe he may have died of an apparent heart attack. But we are not sure.

Jones was the son of the late and well renowned Rev. Dr. Raymond Jones, former Pastor of Zion Baptist Church in Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock.

Last week former police officer 2549 Delroy Christie aka Teddy Bear was found dead in his home, and this week Corrections Officer Kevin Miller was found dead in his home.

BP expresses our condolences to his family at this time on his passing.

We report yinner decide!