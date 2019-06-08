Soon to be appointed Governor General, C. A. Smith, was not advanced for knighthood in the Queen’s Birthday Honours…

Frederick Asa Hazelwood President of John Bull is set to become “Sir Freddie” – He was also honoured by the Queen back in 2009 by PAPA…
LONDON| Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has announced her Birthday Honours for 2019 and a group of Bahamians will be honoured this year.
Knighted this year by The Queen is John Bull President Fredrick Asa Hazelwood who, after being invested with his honours, will be known as “Sir Freddie” [Knight Commander (KCMG)].
Now readers should note that back in 2009, some 10 years ago, Queen Elizabeth bestowed upon Mr. Hazelwood The Most Distinguished Order Of Saint Michael And Saint George for outstanding services to the business community in The Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Papa has advanced his name for the honour. It looks like ‘Sir Freddie’ will now get a double honour for the same thing. HMMMMM!
Meanwhile, soon to be named Governor General C. A. Smith is not in the birthday lineup and will not be invited for knighthood anytime soon. He, though, will be appointed Governor General of the Bahamas on June 28th.
Bahamasair flights will come out of Grand Bahama organized by the Minnis Government and paid for by taxpayers to fly all of “Honey Please” friends into the capital. The party we are told will be a lavish one, with the most expensive bottles of champaign on the dime of the taxpayers. Minnis has increased travel exercises from $8million to $19million in this year’s budget. WHAT IN DA HELL IS DIS?
BP also understands the next Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, who was appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police just over one month ago, will receive the Queen’s Police Medal [QPM] for exceptional service in the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Rolle will replace sitting COP Anthony Ferguson who by law must demit office this summer.
Now Rolle, you should remember, was instrumental in delivering those public persecution cases against former politicians as he served as the head of the Anti-Corruption Unit. One of the cases, however, appear to have implicated current FNM politicians, namely Marvin Dames and Duane Sands, who were judicially condemned by the Chief Magistrate for their interference.
It is important to note that not one media personality has been honoured by the Queen in years. It tells yinner what these people think of the profession eh? And the media ain’t see that!
The following persons will also make the list for the Queen’s Birthday Honours this year:
CMG
Paul Adlai Scavella – for religion & community
ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)
Godfrey Brian Thomas – business
MBE
James Randolph Bain – business
Kingsley Livingstone Black – education & labour
Christina Elizabeth Darville – medicine & business
Judith Naomi Minnis – nurse & health
Hugh Allison O’Brien – community
Olvin Peter Rees – business
BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL (BEM)
Brian Berkley Brown – community
Nesbitt Alphonso Higgins – politics
Rev. Ifill Earlin Russell – religion
Daniel Olander Sumner – sports
Rev. James Samuel Sweeting – civics & religion
