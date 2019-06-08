Soon to be appointed Governor General, C. A. Smith, was not advanced for knighthood in the Queen’s Birthday Honours…

Frederick Asa Hazelwood President of John Bull is set to become “Sir Freddie” – He was also honoured by the Queen back in 2009 by PAPA…

Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday Honours 2019 announced.

LONDON| Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has announced her Birthday Honours for 2019 and a group of Bahamians will be honoured this year.

Bahamas Press is the first to receive the list among the media as even Buckingham Palace knows that we only carry real news.

Knighted this year by The Queen is John Bull President Fredrick Asa Hazelwood who, after being invested with his honours, will be known as “Sir Freddie” [Knight Commander (KCMG)].

Now readers should note that back in 2009, some 10 years ago, Queen Elizabeth bestowed upon Mr. Hazelwood The Most Distinguished Order Of Saint Michael And Saint George for outstanding services to the business community in The Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Papa has advanced his name for the honour. It looks like ‘Sir Freddie’ will now get a double honour for the same thing. HMMMMM!

Meanwhile, soon to be named Governor General C. A. Smith is not in the birthday lineup and will not be invited for knighthood anytime soon. He, though, will be appointed Governor General of the Bahamas on June 28th.

Bahamasair flights will come out of Grand Bahama organized by the Minnis Government and paid for by taxpayers to fly all of “Honey Please” friends into the capital. The party we are told will be a lavish one, with the most expensive bottles of champaign on the dime of the taxpayers. Minnis has increased travel exercises from $8million to $19million in this year’s budget. WHAT IN DA HELL IS DIS?

BP also understands the next Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, who was appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police just over one month ago, will receive the Queen’s Police Medal [QPM] for exceptional service in the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Rolle will replace sitting COP Anthony Ferguson who by law must demit office this summer.

Now Rolle, you should remember, was instrumental in delivering those public persecution cases against former politicians as he served as the head of the Anti-Corruption Unit. One of the cases, however, appear to have implicated current FNM politicians, namely Marvin Dames and Duane Sands, who were judicially condemned by the Chief Magistrate for their interference.

It is important to note that not one media personality has been honoured by the Queen in years. It tells yinner what these people think of the profession eh? And the media ain’t see that!

The following persons will also make the list for the Queen’s Birthday Honours this year:

CMG

Paul Adlai Scavella – for religion & community

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)

Godfrey Brian Thomas – business

MBE

James Randolph Bain – business

Kingsley Livingstone Black – education & labour

Christina Elizabeth Darville – medicine & business

Judith Naomi Minnis – nurse & health

Hugh Allison O’Brien – community

Olvin Peter Rees – business

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL (BEM)

Brian Berkley Brown – community

Nesbitt Alphonso Higgins – politics

Rev. Ifill Earlin Russell – religion

Daniel Olander Sumner – sports

Rev. James Samuel Sweeting – civics & religion

We report yinner decide!