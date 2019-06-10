Bimini power issues continue with no restoration solutions!

Alice Town Bimini

Dear BP,



The power outage in Bimini has not yet been resolved. We are still having power outages all day everyday like the BTC ad says.



Power goes off in the morning regardless if you’ve taken a bath. The water goes off with it and so does the phone and everything.



BPL has taken their phones off the hook, and no one is able to be reached – BP, what in da hell is going on up in there?



Businesses are without power and it seems like they don’t give a damn.

No one to be held accountable, no one to answer the questions but everyone is collecting a salary and no work is being done.



Signed,



Comments from Bimini resident….