HE Dr. Ellison Greenslade has landed in Italy to make further inquiries surrounding the deaths of Bahamians Alrae Ramsey and Blair John

former SuperCOP Ellison Greenslade – High Commissioner of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

NASSAU| With BP reports reaching the high offices inside the Italian government as we probed the discovery of two young Bahamians who were found inside the Po River in Turin, Italy last week, all kinds of things are beginning to happen.

Over the weekend we demanded why the Minnis Government was not sending its brightest and best professionals like HE Dr. Ellison Greenslade to examine what was happening with the investigations following the deaths of 29-year-old Alrae Ramsey and 28-year-old Blair John.

Well, within hours after Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Hubert Minnis saw the cries of thousands on Bahamas Press vast global network, he instructed his Minister for Foreign Affairs to do just what the people wanted to be done.

Foreign Service Officer Alrae Ramsey, and of Psychology Ph.D. student, Blair Rashad Randy John.

And tonight from a statement to the press, we are learning former SUPERCOP HE Dr. Ellison Greenslade has been dispatched to Italy.

The statement read: “His Excellency Ellison E. Greenslade QPM, High Commissioner of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, has been dispatched to Italy to make further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two young Bahamian men…..”

We are learning from the statement that this Monday, June 10, autopsies would be performed to determine the exact cause of death of Foreign Service Officer Alrae Ramsey, and of Psychology Ph.D. student, Blair Rashad Randy John. This will be interesting now that Greenslade will be on the frontlines asking the right questions. This is good.

Meanwhile, messages from around the world have begun to pour in sending tributes to the victims of this tragedy.

“In his time at Saint Mary’s, Blair became known as a leader, and was a well-loved colleague and friend,” university president Rob Summerby-Murray said in a statement.

Lori Francis, acting dean of science at Saint Mary’s, taught John and came to know him well.

“He was a go-to person, a leader and we are all going to miss him and his remarkable contributions,” Francis said in a transcribed interview.

“Blair had a way of connecting to others, wanting to learn about them and making them feel comfortable.”

Francis said fellow students called him the heart and soul, the glue and the big brother of the program.

“He was always checking in with people during the hard times and celebrating with them in the good times, and reminding others to celebrate their successes. He worked hard in his classes, pursuing his PhD, and he was going to use his many talents, his degree and his strong academic talents to make a difference in the world.”

We report yinner decide!