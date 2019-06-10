Homicide #39 recorded last evening in NASSAU VILLAGE!

Police want to know the circumstances which have lead to the murder of 21-year-old Deshawn Culmer!



NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting Police on New Providence are investigating a shooting incident, Sunday 9th June, 2019 which has left an adult male dead.

Bahamas Press has identified that 39th homicide victim as 21-year-old Deshawn Culmer.

According to reports, shortly before 9:00pm, a man was standing in front of a home on Price Street, Nassau Village, when he was approached by occupants of a vehicle, who opened fired on him, hitting him about the body before speeding away. Paramedics were called to the scene, attempted to revive the injured man; however, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Culmer suffered from two fatal shots to the head.

We report yinner decide!