Robbery at Commonwealth Bank Prince Charles 4am this Monday morning…

BP BREAKING| Police are investigating the attempted theft at an ATM of a local bank on Prince Charles Drive, Monday, 10th June, 2019.

Three masked men break into Commonwealth Bank around 4am this morning but their attempts were stalled and unsuccessful. The criminals cut open the ATM deposit box but were unable to remove the vaults. So this whole exercise was a wasted one.

Meanwhile, the bank alarms were triggered but the police were not alerted in a timely manner.

Anyway, police are investigating, and crime is down.

