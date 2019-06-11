Statement by the Prime Minister on the Deaths of Alrae Ramsey and Blair John

PM Minnis and the late Alrae Ramsey and Blair John

On behalf of the Bahamian people and Government of The Bahamas I extend my deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of Bahamians Alrae Ramsey and Blair John, who were found dead in Turin, Italy, under tragic circumstances.

I spoke with the Ramsey and John families at the weekend and assured them that the Government is doing everything it can to ensure that the remains of their loved ones are returned home to The Bahamas as soon as possible.

As a father I cannot imagine the unspeakable pain that the parents of these young men are going through.

From the outset, I have been in regular communication with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Darren Henfield. The Ministry and its representatives are carefully and diligently handling this very sensitive matter.

I note the reports received from His Excellency Ellison E. Greenslade, High Commissioner of The Bahamas to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, who has indicated that he is carefully following the investigation into the deaths of Mr. Ramsey and Mr. John.

High Commissioner Greenslade, a former Commissioner of Police, was dispatched to Italy on Saturday 8 June to make further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to provide regular updates to the families and the public on these tragic circumstances.

I ask the nation to please keep the Ramsey and John families in their thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis

11 June 2019

Office of the Prime Minister

Commonwealth of The Bahamas