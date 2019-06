Brian Moree Q.C. with Deputy to the Governor General C. A. Smith.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Mr. Brian M. Moree, QC, was sworn in Chief Justice of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, June 12, 2019 at Government House. Mr. Moree is pictured, left, being sworn in by Deputy to the Governor General, C.A. Smith. (BIS Photo/Yontalay Bowe)