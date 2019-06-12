Homicides #39 and #40 VICTIMS IDENTIFIED!!!

Alfred Gerard Kemp, age 37 years

NASSAU| Police have confirmed the male who was shot and killed on Tuesday, 11th June, 2019 at 700 Wines on John F. Kennedy Drive, to be Alfred Gerard Kemp, age 37 years.

Commonwealth Brewery issued a statement following the morning homicide on the company’s property which read:

“Early this morning, one of our security team members lost his life during an incident at our JFK warehouse location.

“The matter is currently being investigated by The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family during this difficult time. We wish to advise our valued customers that due to this unfortunate occurrence our JFK warehouse will be closed to the public until Wednesday.”

Police have also officially identified the male who was shot and killed on Sunday, 9th June, 2019 at Price Street, Nassau Village as Deshawn Norman Culmer, age 21 years of Nassau Village. BP made this identification on Monday.

Anyone with information which can assist these investigations is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-8744 (TIPS) or 919/911.