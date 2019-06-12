IT’S NOT THE VAT…IT’S THE CASHIER!!! Check Ya Change!

AFTER last evening I have learned that most persons never ask for a receipt. They trust the amount told to them and !!!!BAM!!!! wait for the robbery.

Today I bought an ice cream cone and a sundae valued at $3.52. I passed to the cashier a $20 note and, lo and behold, the cashier gave me $6.48 change.



Now I was an auditor in the past, so ya know I began asking a list of questions like a barrister:

1) How much I gave you?



2) What is the value of the items?



3) What should be my change?



And then there was a confused response was ummmmmm ummmmm as if I was the Commissioner of Prisons.

Now, I didn’t want to be so hard on the cashier, but I was not the one! “NOT TODAY!” was my response.

INTERESTINGLY, this was the third cashier to do this to me in the past 24 hours. At three different stops right here in the capital city of Nassau.

Now I will say this to consumers….ask questions. Request a receipt at all times. And if ya can’t count, call for the manager!

Look what is happening in the country! From the high to the low….Everyone thiefin!

We report yinner decide.