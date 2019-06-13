Letter Writer claims retiree is driving around Exuma in a government Red Plate!

Government vehicle driven around in Exuma by retiree?

Dear BP,

I want to address this short letter to Peter Turnquest, if you can be so kind.

Mr. Peter Turnquest, as a taxpayer of the Bahamas, I am demanding to know why is a retiree driving this government vehicle on the Island of Exuma?

The boldness of this woman to drive around the island in this white Kia Sportage license plate 2813 as if it is her personal vehicle. Is this another vehicle tax payers are forced to maintain, even though the person is not employed by government?

Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest.

When she is travelling, the car is left parked at the airport. What the hell is going on?

Can anyone in the Government answer this?

Signed,

A BIGTIME VAT TAXPAYER