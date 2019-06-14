Former Norland Assistant Principal Ernest Roberts Charged With Murder Of Teacher Kameela Russell

Roberts and Russell were lovers for many years and grew up together!

Bahamian educator in Miami Kameela Russell murdered according to Medical Examiner

BY: https://miami.cbslocal.com

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Former Assistant Principal of Norland Senior High School, Ernest Roberts, is under arrest and charged in the murder of teacher Kameela Russell.

Roberts, 39, was taken into custody early Friday morning.

Russell, a 41-year-old mother of two, was last seen May 15 as she pulled up to her aunt’s home along NW 203rd Street and 15th Avenue and suddenly pulled back out of the driveway. Then she vanished and her body was not found until 10 days later when it was pulled from a Miami Gardens canal.

Russell’s aunt lives on the same street as Roberts, which is very close to the canal.

The warrant for his arrest reads like something out of a novel.

THE ANONYMOUS TIPS

Following Russell’s disappearance, detectives “received several anonymous phone calls suggesting that the former Assistant Principal of Norland Senior High, Ernest Roberts, may be involved in her sudden disappearance,” states the warrant.

Police learned Russell and Roberts have known each other since they were children and he is the God Father of both of her children.

Roberts had been an assistant principal at Norland where Russell also worked, but he was transferred to Linda Lentin K-8 Center in North Miami 7 months before she went missing.

THE NOTE

On May 20, five days after her disappearance, Roberts was supposed to chaperone a school trip to Washington D.C. That same day, a school employee called investigators to report that “Roberts called him that morning and told the employee to go to a specific file cabinet inside a conference room at the school and find a note,” according to the warrant.

Ernest Roberts

The note read: “Do you know anyone that can chop up a car? If so or make it “disappear” take these keys. Its behind the speedway racetrack on 441 by County line. Friends are gone and need it to disappear. If not leave + I’ll work it out later. Thrown this note away!”

Along with the note, were the keys to an Audi.

Instead of doing what the note asked of him, the employee called police. Detectives recovered the note and the keys.

That same employee, in a face-to-face meeting with detectives, told them about the first phone call from Roberts on May 15.

In that call, the warrant states Roberts said, “I did something crazy.” The employee says Roberts told him, “He confronted an intruder in his mother’s house and hit the person with a baseball bat.” In a later conversation, Roberts told him, “He not only hit the intruder with the bat, but killed the intruder. He explained he wrapped the body in a tarp and dragged the body through the house leaving bloodstains. Roberts also asked the employee how to get rid of bloodstains. The employee told him he could use Clorox but thought he was kidding about the incident at the time.”

THE AUDI

On May 20, detectives found Russell’s car at the Speedway Gas Station.

Former Norland Assistant Principal Ernest Roberts and Kameela Russell.

THE BLOOD

The warrant states when detectives went to Roberts’ home, they spotted several drops of apparent blood by the front door. After a search warrant was obtained, police found several items with traces of blood in the master bedroom. They also found extensive evidence of efforts to clean up the residence and the smell of bleach was prevalent throughout the residence.

DNA tests showed the blood in Roberts’ master bedroom matched Russell.

THE VIDEO

On May 15, security cameras at Roberts’ home were ‘abruptly’ shut off at 5:48 p.m. and not turned back on until May 17 at 4:50pm, eliminating any video footage during that time, says the warrant. However, a neighbor had surveillance cameras, which shows “Russell pulling into his driveway on May 15 at 6:03pm. Less than an hour later, at 6:54pm, Roberts is seen getting into the Audi and backing it up close to the front door and opening the trunk. He is seen coming in and out of the home and toward the trunk of the Audi several times. At 7:10pm, he drives away in the Audi. Russell is never seen leaving the home.”

THE PHONE CALL

Cell phone records also show the last person to have any telephone contact with Russell was Roberts at 6:01pm.

THE BODY

Russell’s body was found in the canal on May 25. The warrant states her body was wrapped in a tarp and in the same clothes she was wearing the day she was seen in the surveillance video walking into Roberts’ home.

A verification of death certificate revealed Russell died from blunt head injury and her death was ruled a homicide.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Roberts began working at Miami-Dade County Public Schools in August 2004. He started working as a teacher at Miami Norland Senior in December 2012. In August 2017, he was appointed Assistant Principal at Norland. He was transferred to Linda Lentin K-8 Center in February 2019. His transfer had no association with the Miami Gardens Police Department investigation. He has no prior disciplinary history with the District.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools also released this statement.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is appalled and saddened after learning of today’s arrest in connection to the death of Kameela Russell. Miami-Dade Schools Police has provided any and all assistance requested by the Miami Gardens Police Department in their investigation. Based on preliminary information we received, the District took precautionary measures while the case was being investigated and immediately removed the individual from duty. Following his arrest, the District has initiated the employment termination process. Our prayers and thoughts continue to be with Ms. Russell’s family.”