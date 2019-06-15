Man shot dead in bed early Saturday morning – Homicide #42

Woman shot multiple times in separate incident on Faith Ave.

BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is learning the street name of the country’s 42nd homicide victim. The slaying unfolded in the Millennium Gardens community early this morning. The victim goes by his street name “Golddust”. He died in his bed after being sprayed with bullets multiple times around 2am this morning. The attacker escaped into the dark of the early morning hours. #crimedown

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting another homicide over night and we can tell you the killing is indeed chilling.

Detectives tell us, however, that they are investigating a shooting incident, which occurred on Saturday 15th June, 2019 that has left an adult male dead.

Shortly before 2:00am a male was asleep in a bedroom in a home on Sister Marie Rahming Drive, Millennium Gardens, when an armed man stood outside the window and opened fire into the bedroom, hitting the male about the body before running away. Paramedics attended the scene and a short while later, confirmed that the man was deceased.

We can also report in a separate incident around 11:00pm, a group of women were standing outside a home in Flamingo Gardens, when an armed man came from the rear of the house and opened fire in their direction; hitting one woman about the body before running away.

The injured woman was transported to hospital and is said to be in stable condition. Look how the Barbarians are taking over the Bahamas while police claim CRIME IS DOWN! Crime is not down…but crime reporting is!

Anyway, We ga report while yinner decide!