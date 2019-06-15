Off to meet The Queen! BP’s photo of the Week!

Queen Elizabeth II and Dame Marguerite

The Queen held an audience with The Governor-General of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling at Buckingham Palace this past week.

It was a fitting gesture to have a formal audience with Her Majesty after serving as her representative since 2014. Dame Marguerite is set to demit office on June 28th, 2019.

Gracious as always Dame Marguerite represented the People of the Bahamas with passion and style. A special church service in honour of Dame Marguerite Pindling will be held on Wednesday, 26th June, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Agnes Anglican Church, where thanks and praise to ALMIGHTY GOD will be offered for her service to the country.

From the fields of Andros to Mount FritzWilliam Dame Marguerite you have done us proud!

Ya did good! And May God Bless you for your service to this great country.

