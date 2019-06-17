The Cabinet Office announces The Honourable Cornelius A. Smith to serve as the 11th Governor-General in an Independent Bahamas!

The Honourable Cornelius A. Smith

BP BREAKING| The Honourable Cornelius A. Smith to serve as the 10th Bahamian Governor-General in an Independent Bahamas!



STATEMENT:



The Cabinet Office announces for general information that Her Excellency, the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the Most Honourable Dame Marguerite Pindling, ON, GCMG will be demitting office on 28th June 2019. Dame Marguerite served as Governor-General from 8th July 2014.

The Honourable Cornelius A. Smith will be appointed as the next Governor-General of The Bahamas with effect from 28th June 2019.

Mr. Smith is a committed civic-minded individual who has, for more than half a century, provided leadership to the Bahamian community and social and civic organizations, including the Chamber of Commerce and the Kiwanis and Rotary organizations. A community and political activist from the seventies (1970s), he is a founding member of the governing political party.

Dame Marguerite joined Mrs. Thelma Thompson on her 100th birthday.

Mr. Smith has served the Bahamian people as a senior Cabinet Member and as Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States and Non-Resident Ambassador to Mexico, Malaysia and Columbia. Mr. Smith presently serves as The Bahamas’ Non-Resident Ambassador to six Central American countries.

The Honourable Cornelius A. Smith will be the 10th Bahamian to hold the office of Governor-General.

17th June 2019

Cabinet OfficeCommonwealth of The Bahamas