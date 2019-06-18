18 HAITIAN NATIONALS APPREHENDED DURING OPERATION

Haitian migrants being escorted to the bus by Immigration officials after they were charged in the courts on July 5, 2018. File photo

NASSAU| Immigration Officials conducted an operation at approximately 5:00AM on June 17th, 2019 in New Providence which resulted in the arrest of (18) Haitian nationals. This group consisted of (12) Females, (3) Males and (3) minors who were subsequently transported to the Detention Center, Carmichael Road for further processing.

Chief Immigration Officer Harold Thurston of the Enforcement Unit along with the K-9 Unitconducted the said exercise. This operation covered areas inclusive of Black Village, Lucky Heart Corner and Rock Crusher Road.

Upon further processing, (13) persons was committed to the Detention Center for various immigration infractions including Illegal Landing and Overstaying.

The Department wish to remind the general public that we are committed to carrying out the mandates of our agency to combat illegal migration by establishing effective border control management to ensure compliance with the Statute Laws of our Country.