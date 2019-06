27-year-old Jeffery Hepburn

NASSAU| Police have formally charged 27-year-old Jeffery Hepburn of Baillou Hill Rd was formerly charged before with Ch. Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt in court #9, with armed robbery and the murder of Bradley Smith Jr., which occurred on Monday 12th June, 2019 at Dunmore Street.

Hepburn was not required to enter a plea and matter was adjourned to 17th July 2019. Accused was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services until that time.

