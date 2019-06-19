BTC Headquarters

Nassau, The Bahamas – BTC announced changes to its current parental leave policy, providing enhanced benefits for new parents.

The company’s updated parental leave policy now provides more time off for mothers and fathers. It is applicable whether employees become parents biologically, via surrogacy or through adoption. Mothers will receive an additional three weeks, increasing maternity leave to sixteen paid weeks. Fathers now receive eight weeks paid leave, an increase of seven weeks. Adoptive parents and parents through surrogacy now receive eight weeks off, prior there was no paid leave.

CEO, Garry Sinclair said, “This is a huge differentiator for us. We recognize the benefits of parental leave and we believe that this bold step will allow our people to have more time to build stronger connections with their newborns. The policy is quite progressive and aligns more closely with our philosophy and culture.”

The policy provides further support for parents as they prepare to return to work by offering leave on a continuous basis.

“Evolving our parental leave policy, quite simply, is the right thing to do!” said Kerry Scott, Chief People Officer, Liberty Latin America. “We recognize that diversity drives success, and family dynamics and structures have changed. Our new policy demonstrates our commitment to a culture of diversity and inclusion and one that puts our people at the heart of our success.”

Research has clearly demonstrated significant benefits to increasing parental leave across the board. We expect that these changes will increase the organization’s ability to retain and attract new talent and foster a more engaged workforce.

Sinclair continued saying that, “BTC remains one of the best places to work in The Bahamas. These positive changes are indicative of our dedication to the wellbeing of our people. We want our parents to feel supported both economically and emotionally. Father’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday, and what a better time for this policy to come into effect.”

Employees across the Liberty Latin America market will receive the new benefits of this new parental leave policy. The policy came into effect locally on June 1, 2019.