Cabinet has agreed to hire a Nigerian and Ugandan to assist with prosecutions in AG Office…Bahamians NEED NOT APPLY!

1
152
Former Uganda Association of Prosecutors (UAP) David Baxter Bakibinga is yinner new Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions! I keep telling yinner Carl Bethel is WUTLESS and Hubert Minnis is SHAMELESS! – IT’S DESE PEOPLE TIME!

WE HAVE BREAKING NEWS FROM THE AG OFFICE| The Bahamas Government has agreed that there are NO Bahamians qualified to be DDPP and ADPP.

The New Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions is a female from Nigeria and the new Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions is from Uganda Mr. David Baxter Bakibinga.

The new hires carry the many benefits for working inside the government like housing, transportation, phone and the list goes on and on.

Meanwhile, a Bahamian Acting Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister remains unconfirmed and was superseded as he is still attached the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Boy, we don’t know when ya’ll ga have enough a this wutless Minnis-led Government!

Bahamians yinner don’t need to apply! And we add: What in da hell is dis?!

We report yinner decide!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • F S

    As long as their black and smart everyone should be happy because you can’t blame this one on the white cracker. Blame your black moses wanta be hero Pindling for downgrading our education system in the first place so he could line his pockets as he educated his family and friends in private schools paid with the people’s money. People should be hired by their experiance and reliability to do the job; neither a Bahamian quality. So stop your self entitlement Majority Segregation Rule bullshit, and do the job your paid to do for what it is, and not for who the fuck you think you are and what you think is owed to you; this is life nigger, not high school.