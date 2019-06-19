Grand Bahamian Remember Ben & Judy Rose who was killed in a morning fire on that island

The late Ben and Judy Rose

Freeport, Grand Bahama – Staff and management of Garden of the Groves and the Garden Cafe are heartbroken about the passing of Ben and Judy. Ben was employed by the Garden of the Groves sister company, Grand Bahama Nature Tours, as a snorkel and kayak guide, from 2002 until 2017 when he retired to continue to immerse himself in the creation of paintings that represented the Grand Bahama environment on land and below the sea!

Ben and Judy were such an important part of the Garden of the Groves and Grand Bahama Nature Tours Family and our memories are such happy ones! May they Rest In Peace!