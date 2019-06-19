The bodies of Blair John and Alrae Ramsey to return to the capital this week….

Foreign Service Officer Alrae Ramsey, and of Psychology Ph.D. student, Blair Rashad Randy John.

NASSAU| Word from Italy is quiet on what was discovered in the toxicology reports from the autopsies of 29-year-old Alrae Ramsey and 28-year-old Blair John who were found dead in the Po River in Italy.

In their hypothesis, Italian detectives attempted to suggest it was drowning/suicide before footage, CCTV and a proper tracking of the men could be revealed.

Bahamas Press is now learning investigators have completed their discoveries with the autopsies, but have yet to release a full and complete analysis of their findings.

Last week HE Ellison Greenslade landed in Italy with a team. However, since last week, nothing has come back to the Bahamian people and some are now wondering what has happened following that initial announcement?

We can report, however, that the families of both men can expect their remains to return to the capital this week.

Ramsey was on study leave from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, studying in Vienna. John, a Ph.D student at St. Mary’s University in Canada. He was recovered from the same Po River on June 5, some 15 hours after his friend Ramsey.

