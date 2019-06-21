Homicide #44 recorded following a traffic accident on Prince Charles Drive…

Bahamian artist rapper Mdeez Knight is homicide victim #44 following that accident on Prince Charles Drive and Fox Hill Road this evening. He was stabbed to death…#HOMICIDE44

NASSAU| Police are investigating Country’s latest Homicide.

According to reports, shortly after 7pm, Friday, 21st June, 2019, a traffic collision occurred at the junction of Prince Charles Drive and Fox Hill Road involving two vehicles.

As a result, the male drivers of the vehicles became involved in an altercation, resulting in one of them being stabbed about the body.

The injured man was transported to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have taken an adult male into custody in connection with this incident.

