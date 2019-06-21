Meet the Experienced, Global Minds like Mrs Heather Bellot-Hazarian a Director at Investar

Invest Now Sign up here:https://ivstar.com

Mrs Heather Bellot-Hazarian Director at Investar

NASSAU| Mrs. Heather Bellot-Hazarian currently serves as the CEO for Core Capital Partners Ltd. and QI Advisors (Bahamas) Ltd., and broker/dealer and an investment advisory firm licensed and regulated by The Securities Commission of The Bahamas. Prior to this, Mrs. Bellot-Hazarian functioned in the capacity of Managing Director of MMG Bank & Trust Ltd., MMG Fund Services (Bahamas) Ltd., and MMG Bahamas Limited, and was responsible for all aspects of The Bahamas operation.

Mrs. Bellot-Hazarian previously served as Managing Director of Butterfield Fund Services (Bahamas) Limited; where she was charged with the overall administration of $2billion in investment funds under administration and spearheaded marketing efforts in North America, South America and Europe. She has also served as director for a number of investment funds. An alumnus of KPMG Bahamas, her career also includes several years audit experience on banks and trust companies, investment funds as well as retail.

A graduate of the University of Charleston, West Virginia Mrs. Hazarian holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting, is a Chartered Public Accountant, and a licensed member of The Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) having consulted on the VAT and Public Relations subcommittees and also served as director on the Bahamas Financial Services Board.

