POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE COUNTRY’S LATEST HOMICIDE #45 – Two Murders in four hours! #crimedown

NASSAU| Walking on the streets of the capital are becoming so dangerous that one can lose their life! And if you don’t believe us check out this latest BP report.

Police on New Providence are investigating a stabbing incident, Friday, 21st June, 2019 which has left an adult male dead. The incident climbs the homicide count to 45.

According to reports, shortly after 11:00pm, a male was walking on the famous “killer corner” called Rosewood Street, Pinewood Gardens, when he was approached by a man who stabbed him about the body before running away. The injured man was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Why ya think this victim was stabbed?

Police have taken a 28 year old male resident of Pinewood Gardens into custody in connection with this latest incident.

The homicide comes just four hours following the slaying of Bahamian rap artist Mdeez Knight was also stabbed in an altercation on Fox Hill Road around 7pm on Friday. He died on the scene.Two homicides in 4 hours. Meanwhile Potter’s Cay Dock vendors are still catching hell after that double homicide there.

