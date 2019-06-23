A fight over rent and not an accident caused the death of Rapper Mdeez Knight on Friday…

1
117
Homicide victim #44 Mdeez Knight

BP UPDATE | Aparently what really happened here was that Mdeez Knight arrived to a carwash in the area of Fox Hill to demand rent from a guy who worked on the land.

A fight ensued…he was stabbed in a main vain in that fight. He in all this heat attempted to rush himself to the hospital following that knife attack and while driving blackout and died.

The stabbing was the result of his death. Now, BP was not on location to know who started the fight, we do know though that Knight didn’t stab himself, and he did die following the incident.

Police have taken into custody a male suspect for this latest homicide #44.

We report yinner decide and believe what ya want to believe.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Kevin Evans

    Stabbing was result of his death? Recheck your gramma there. Also, it is vein, not vain as you said. It should read instead, he was stabbed in a main vein. Again, this article needs editing.