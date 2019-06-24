Male beaten to death…Homicide of Jareth Cartwright remains unreported by police….Why?

BP BREAKING| HOMICIDE #46 remains unreported by police….three murders in 30 hours over the weekend…

NASSAU| BP is learning how Jareth Cartwright on Saturday was lured to a location by a female known to him.

He was beaten and stabbed multiple times by a group of persons and later died in hospital.

His death occurred but was never reported by police, nor was the press notified of the incident.

Well, this latest incident becomes the 46th homicide for the year and the 3rd murder in 30-hours over the weekend on New Providence.

Anyway, crime is down.The police plan to say nothing, including about the whereabouts of Marvin Pratt, is working.

And, you know, anyone can get murdered and the press, the police and the Government don’t gives a damn!

Rest in peace, Cartwright!

