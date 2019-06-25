97 HAITIAN NATIONALS CONVICTED IN INAGUA MAGISTRATE’S COURT ﻿

Haitian migrants being escorted to the bus by Immigration officials after they were charged in the courts on July 5, 2018. File Photo

INAGUA| On today’s date, (97) Haitian nationals appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux and were convicted of Illegal Landing and ordered early deportation. This group included (86) adult males and (11) adult females.

They were turned over to Immigration Officials and are scheduled to depart from Matthew Town, Inagua for Port-au-Prince, Haiti on June 26th, 2019 at 9:00 A.M.

This group of migrants were apprehended by Officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force onboard ‘Enduring Friendship’ on June 20th, 2019 near Castle Island, just South of Acklins.

This group consisted of (86) males, (11) females and (3) minors. They were transported to Matthew Town, Inagua by the HMBS L. L. Smith and turned over to Immigration Officials. A team of Officers of the Enforcement Unit were immediately deployed to Inagua to assist in processing, protection and escort of these migrants.

The Department wishes to remind the general public that we are committed to carrying out the mandates of our agency to combat illegal migration by establishing effective border control management by pooling resources with other Law Enforcement Agencies to ensure compliance with the Statute Laws of our country.