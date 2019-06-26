Cabinet Minister couldn’t attend the Swim Nationals – but on Monday is inspecting empty pools…

Minister Rolle inspecting the empty pools.

BP BREAKING| Mannn! This some foolishness, eh? Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Lanisha Rolle, toured the South Beach Pools facilities on Monday, June 24, along with Ministry officials.

But this isn’t this the same Minister who boycotted the Carifta Games this year and ON SUNDAY BOYCOTTED THE SWIM NATIONALS RIGHT AT THE Betty Kenning Aquatic Centre?!?

And guess what? NOT ONE WUTLESS MEDIA OUTLET in the country mentioned how Minister Rolle failed to attend and support the youths dem on Sunday!

We report yinner decide!