Suspect in Solomon’s break in and the theft of CIBC Bank ATM cash pleads guilty on all counts in Grand Bahama.

Guilty Robber Jermaine Steven Moss will serve five years and four months for this stealing rampage on Grand Bahama! He might get early release on good behavior!

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is now following details in a Grand Bahama courtroom where some accused on a spree were captured and hauled to answer charges.

Reports are that on Tuesday 25th June 2019 [today] accused Jermaine Steven Moss, aged 35, of Deadmans Reef Section “D”, was arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Magistrate Court #1 and pleaded guilty to (5) counts of criminal charges relative to the Solomon’s break in, (2) counts of causing damage relative to Garvy Tool trucks and (1) count of causing damage relative to B&B trucking. The accused was sentenced as follows:

Reference to Solomon’s: Shopbreaking, sentenced to (1) year imprisonment.

Stealing the sum of $51,210.00 from CIBC ATM, he was sentenced to (1) year imprisonment. Causing Damage to CIBC ATM in the amount of $40,000.00, he was sentenced to (1) year imprisonment. (2) Counts of Possession of Proceeds of Criminal Conduct, he was sentenced to (6) months on each count. The (2) vehicles purchased by the accused were confiscated.

Reference to Garvey Tools; Causing Damage he was ordered to pay compensation to Garvey Tools in the amount of $1,366.10 damages caused to a white Ford F-150 truck, or (5) months imprisonment Causing Damage, he was ordered to pay compensation to Garvey Tools in the amount of $1,057.92 damages caused to a white Dodge truck or (5) months imprisonment.

Reference to B&B Trucking: He pleaded guilty to Stealing from B&B trucking a 2000 GMC truck and was sentenced to (6) months imprisonment.

All matters to run consecutively. In total, he will serve 5 years and 4 months imprisonment at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

His co-accused, Renard Oliver Fulford, age 33 years of Freddie Corner, Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock, was charged before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Magistrate Court #1 on (2) counts of Possession of Proceeds of Criminal Conduct. He pleaded not guilty to these charges and the matter was adjourned to the 10th October, 2019 for trial. He was given cash bail in the amount of $5,000.00 or to be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until trial.

Kenny Patsille, age 25 years, was also charged with (2) counts of Possession of Proceeds of Criminal Conduct. The matter against him was withdrawn by prosecution.