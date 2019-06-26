VISITOR DIES AFTER BEING ATTACKED BY SHARKS NEAR ROSE ISLAND….

After being taken to shore, the woman was transported to a hospital in New Providence where she was pronounced dead.

The police say the investigation into the fatal attack is ongoing.

“The Ministry of Tourism, on behalf of the Government and the people of The Bahamas expresses its condolences and deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the victim of Wednesday’s shark attack off Rose Island, near New Providence,” the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas said in a statement.

Rose Island is a small piece of land just northeast of Nassau.

The woman’s identity has not been released as authorities work to notify her family.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has issued precautionary advisories to the public following the fatal shark attack.

Shark numbers have dangerously increased in the Bahamas since advocates have created sanctuaries around the country.