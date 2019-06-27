Jordan Lindsey,21, was victim in that fatal shark attack while snorkling in waters off Rose Island….

American student Jordan Lindsey, 21, of California is victim in that shark attack off Rose ISLAND.

Nassau| Jordan Lindsey, 21, of Torrance, California was snorkeling near Rose Island in the North Atlantic Ocean waters around 2pm when she was attacked.

She had traveled to the Bahamas with her family on a tour boat that brought visitors to the island for snorkeling and to see wild pigs when the sharks appeared.

She suffered devastating injuries in the attack where her right arm was torn off and she suffered bites to her left arm, both legs and buttocks.

The last fatal shark attack in the Bahamas was in 2010 – a global hotspot for sharks – with investigators stating three sharks were involved in killing Lindsey.

Lindsey’s parents said they saw the sharks approaching and yelled to warn her but she didn’t hear them in time.

She was rushed to the shore and taken to Doctor’s Hospital in Nassau, where she was pronounced dead, Police said Wednesday.

