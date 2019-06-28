Double Homicide #48 and #49 now being reported in Community of Star Estate…

Drug Lord Ian Irie Porter and another man shot dead minutes ago outside the family home….

Scenes from homicide #48 and #49 in the capital.

BP BREAKING| Bahamian Police are presently on scene of a double homicide at Star Estate of Prince Charles Drive.

Two adult males are confirmed dead execution style with gunshot wound to the upper body.

BP can confirm one of the victims is known gang drug lord Ian Irie Porter. He is known to police and was shot many times before in multiple incidents. The other deceased victim is a man whose name is not registered at this time. No one knows who the hell the next man is!

This latest double homicide records the 48th and 49th incidents for the year.

