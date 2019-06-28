The Hon. Cornelius A. Smith Sworn In as the 11th Governor-General

The Hon. Cornelius A. Smith was sworn in today, June 28, as the nation’s 11th Governor General in ceremonies at Rawson Square.

Official ceremonies featured a Farewell Salute to former Governor-General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Marguerite Pindling.

Government officials and Bahamians from all walks of life viewed the pageantry in the centre of downtown; further celebration continued at Government House. Photos show the Hon. C.A. Smith being sworn in by Chief Justice Brian Moree, and giving his Speech from the Throne.