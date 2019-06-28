The Hon. Cornelius A. Smith Sworn In as the 11th Governor-General

1
101
The Hon. Cornelius A. Smith was sworn in today, June 28, as the nation’s 11th Governor General in ceremonies at Rawson Square. 

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Hon. Cornelius A. Smith was sworn in today, June 28, as the nation’s 11th Governor-General in ceremonies at Rawson Square. 

Official ceremonies featured a Farewell Salute to former Governor-General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Marguerite Pindling. 

Government officials and Bahamians from all walks of life viewed the pageantry in the centre of downtown; further celebration continued at Government House.  Photos show the Hon. C.A. Smith being sworn in by Chief Justice Brian Moree, and giving his Speech from the Throne. 

On Thursday Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Marguerite Pindling addressed Farewell Ceremonies as Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis and wife Ann Marie looks on at Government House, June 27, 2019. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • F S

    Thank you Jesus, we are finally rid of the worthless useless Pindling piece of shit. Our kids don’t need a tax dodging cocaine smuggling nigger whore as their role model.