Bahamian men set to be laid to rest today

Foreign Service Officer Alrae Ramsey, and of Psychology Ph.D. student, Blair Rashad Randy John.

BP Breaking| The funeral services for the late Alrae Ramsey and Blair John are set for today. RAMSEY is being churched at St. AGNES ANGLICAN Church at 10am this morning and Blair John’s service will be held at Evangelistic Temple at 1pm.

Both men were discovered dead in the Po River in Turin Italy back on June 4 and 5.

Meanwhile the family feeling the deep pain of this tragedy are confused. Something is just not adding up in all this and the promise of answers are not coming fast enough.

BP will return to this story sometime in July when we meet with investigators in Italy.

