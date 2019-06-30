PM Minnis appoints Elsworth Johnson to take over from Symonette who dropped a bombshell on the Minnis Government!

Statement from Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis

Minister Symonette and PM Minnis.

I thank Mr. Brent Symonette for his service to the country over many years.

While he will no longer serve in Cabinet his constituents in St. Anne’s will continue to have an MP who cares about them.

I wish Mr. Symonette all the best in his future endeavors.

I have appointed the Hon. Elsworth Johnson to replace Mr. Symonette as the Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration.

Minister Elsworth Johnson

Mr. Johnson is a former president of the Bahamas Bar Association and former Minister of State in the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs.

I have confidence that Mr. Johnson will serve the country well in his new capacity.