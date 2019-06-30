PM set to run out of the country for the week to attend a three-day meeting!

Prime Minister Minnis to attend CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting in St. Lucia

STATEMENT: The Cabinet Office announces that Prime Minister The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis will travel to Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Monday, 1 July 2019 for the 40th Regular Meeting of the Conference of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The Prime Minster will lead a delegation of senior government officials to the three-day meeting, including Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Darren Henfield; Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar and High Commissioner of The Bahamas to CARICOM, His Excellency Reuben Rahming.

Prime Minister Minnis will also be accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Patricia Minnis.

Discussion items on the meeting’s agenda include security, the situation in Venezuela, blacklisting and the CARICOM Single Market and Economy.

Caribbean leaders are also scheduled to discuss matters related to regional tourism and finance.

The Prime Minister will meet with Her Excellency Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway, to discuss matters of mutual interest to The Bahamas and Norway.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest will act as Prime Minister in the Prime Minister’s absence.

Prime Minister Minnis returns to The Bahamas on Saturday 6 July 2019.