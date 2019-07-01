BTC CEO Garfield Sinclair, explains the phone failures over the weekend…

GARFIELD SINCLAIR APPOINTED CEO OF BTC

Our New Providence node is back in service and all landline services have been restored. We sincerely apologize to our customers who were affected by an interruption in their fixed line and mobile voice services. The disruption was the result of a critical fault which occurred on June 29th, on our transmission ring between Grand Bahama and New Providence.

Our local technical teams and international teams inclusive of C&W Communications and our vendor partners worked all day and night, and the root cause of the issue was resolved earlier this morning.

While our broadband data services, Flow TV and mobile data were not impacted by this service disruption, there were intermittent issues with BTC mobile voice services as customers were unable to reach some off-net destinations. BTC strives to provide best in-class products and services.

We sincerely apologize again to our customers for the inconvenience and our teams are now engaged in a comprehensive review to understand what occurred and to mitigate against further re-occurrences.