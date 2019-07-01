UB Librarian Installed as ACURIL President 2019-2020

Dr. Berthamae Walker

Nassau, THE BAHAMAS – Veteran University Librarian at University of The Bahamas Dr. Berthamae Walker has been installed as the 50th President of the Association of Caribbean Universities, Research & Institutional Libraries (ACURIL) at its 49th annual conference, held in Oranjestad, Aruba in June 2019.

As President, Dr. Walker leads a team of 14 Executive Council Members representing Caribbean Information professionals from among four language groups (English, Spanish, French, Dutch) in the region. Dr. Walker will plan and preside over the 50th annual conference of the association. The conference is scheduled to be held in Nassau, The Bahamas at the Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island June 7-11 2020 under the theme “Design Thinking in Libraries, Archives and Museums: Revolutionizing the way we do Business”. Four subthemes will be presented under this general theme.

Dr. Walker has chaired the first Executive Council Meeting which was held on Friday, 7th June 2019, at the Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino. Agenda items included the preliminary report of the ACURIL 2019 ARUBA conference, proactive action regarding administrative matters, actions regarding amendments to the By-Laws, and items to be considered at the mid-year meeting, and the ACURIL conference planned for The Bahamas.



The Bahamian information community and all interested in design thinking are invited to support this upcoming conference. To be kept abreast of the plans for the ACURIL 2020 conference, please contact Dr. Walker@ 3024550 or 302 4552.

ACURIL originated as part of a movement for Caribbean cooperation at the university level, initiated in the late l960’s by the Association of Caribbean Universities (UNICA). UNICA recognized the need for close cooperation among university and research libraries in the region. It sponsored, along with the University of Puerto Rico and its Institute of Caribbean Studies, the first conference of librarians in university and research libraries of the region in Puerto Rico in 1969.

For more information, click on the link below.