PM Minnis was too embarrassed to show up at Cabinet on Tuesday and ducked National Business to sit in a Hotel Room in St. LUCIA all day…

Has anyone figured out yet why PM Hubert Minnis left so early to attend CARICOM Meetings which begin Wednesday? MR. DUCK AND HIDE TRIED TO DUCK BRENT OR DEAL WITH PRESS AFTER BOMBSHELL RESIGNATION….

PM Hubert Minnis and Jamaican PM Andrew Holness.

ST. LUCIA| Prime Minister Andrew Holness left Jamaica on Tuesday afternoon to attend the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) heads of government meeting in St Lucia.

The meeting will run from July 3 to 5.

Jamaica House says the CARICOM Heads are expected to discuss several issues including regional security, Venezuela, blacklisting and the Small Island Developing States Resilience Foundation.

But PM Minnis failed to address the Cabinet, even after a national security crisis where 15 persons were shotup in a morning of terror on big Sunday morning in Montell Heights. PM Minnis jetted off to the meeting days early.

NO real plan is coming for the nation in a BPL islandwide rolling blackout crisis. And, even after his senior Cabinet Minister Brent Symonette was caught in a string of conflicts and aburptly tendered his resignation on Sunday, Hubert Minnis showed the nation his weak, lame duck leadership as he hid himself away in a hotel in St. LUCIA, talking about the PLP. Man, this is something.

Why didn’t PM Minnis show up at Government House to support Elsworth Johnson who he replaced Symonette with? Was Minnis that embarrassed to face the nation over conflicts and corruption issues now facing his business partner, Brent Symonette?

Mr. DUCK AND HIDE! What in da hell is dis?

We report yinner decide!