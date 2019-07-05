American Tourist bitten by shark, airlifted to New Providence…

File photos

ABACOS| BAHAMAS PRESS is reporting a second ahark attack of an American female just day after a young college student was eaten alive and died off Rose Island as a result.

BP can tell you that on Thursday 4th July 2019, around 5:30pm police on Guana Cay, in tbe Abacos became aware of another shark bite incident, involving a 32-year-old male American guest to the island who was vacationing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The victim was an occupant on board a 41 ft. Bahama Craft along with two other Americans, snorkeling in waters off Nippers Beach, Guana Cay, when he was bitten by a shark.

Officers and EMS personnel on Marsh Harbour, quickly responded and met the injured victim at the Marsh Harbour Dock.

He was transported to the Marsh Harbour Clinic and was treated by doctor for his injuries. At 8:55pm, he was transported via Emergency Flight to New Providence for further medical treatment.

