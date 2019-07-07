Terror in Supervalue this morning as robbers forced shoppers to race into the freezers for safety…

SUPERVALUE Rast Street and Robinson Road.

NASSAU| Minutes after BP reported how Supervalue was robbed police issued this statement:

“Police are investigating an armed robbery which occurred Sunday 7th July, 2019.

“According to reports, shortly after 8:00am an armed man entered a major food store situated at East Street and Robinson Road, held employees at bay and robbed the establishment of cash before making good his escape.

“No injuries were reported. Investigations are ongoing.”

Now you must wonder if this report would have been made if BP didnt circulate the audio.

We report yinner decide.