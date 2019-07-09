Network at NIB goes down thanks to BPL…

NIB Headquarters

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting serious shutdown at the National Insurance Board as some 65 computer systems have crashed.

The system became vulnerable to the constant ongoing BPL power outages, which are believed to have blown battery systems in the network. This setback has brought the NIB network to a standstill and has hindered all services at the Board.

Now, as you know, the BP team was the first on the ground investigating the crisis which unfolding at the social security arm of the country most of the day. Cheques could not be processed or produced.

Meanwhile, the good tech company Walkers are now on the scene making assessments at the Board. And we understand by mid afternoon the network was back up.

Meanwhile, BP can confirm some three computers have been removed from NIB IT department and shipped to the Office of the Prime Minister. What ya think the PM Office needs NIB computers for? HAPPY INDEPENDENCE!

